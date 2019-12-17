Two arrested for burglary incident in Fayette County

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County couple is in jail on burglary allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a burglary complaint on December 13th in the Mount Carbon area. Warrants were subsequently issued for the alleged suspects for the felony offense of Burglary.

This afternoon a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy, while assisted by the Smithers Police Department, made contact with the wanted subjects. While attempting to affect the arrest on the outstanding warrants, the male party became belligerent and combative with the officers.

Tonya Bates of Mount Carbon was arrested on the outstanding burglary warrants. She was unable to post the $5,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.