Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Two arrested for burglary incident in Fayette County
CrimeWatch NewsLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Two arrested for burglary incident in Fayette County

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 17, 2019, 14:35 pm

56
0

MOUNT CARBON, WV (WOAY) – A Fayette County couple is in jail on burglary allegations.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department investigated a burglary complaint on December 13th in the Mount Carbon area.  Warrants were subsequently issued for the alleged suspects for the felony offense of Burglary.

This afternoon a Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy, while assisted by the Smithers Police Department,  made contact with the wanted subjects.  While attempting to affect the arrest on the outstanding warrants, the male party became belligerent and combative with the officers.

Tonya Bates of Mount Carbon was arrested on the outstanding burglary warrants.  She was unable to post the $5,000 bond set by the Fayette County Magistrate’s Office and was remanded to the Southern Regional Jail.

Tonya Bates

Brandon Watkins was processed on the outstanding burglary warrant and was additionally charged with assault on an officer and obstruction.  He too was unable to post bond in the amount of $10,000.

Brandon Watkins

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Previous PostUPDATE: Stolen dog returns to Montana home from West Virginia
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Archives

School Closings & Delays

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X