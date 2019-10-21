Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two arrested for breaking into a Raleigh County home

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2019, 15:50 pm

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two from Beckley arrested after allegedly breaking into a home.

Earlier today, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department arrested Kristopher Osborne and Mary Dryer, both of Beckley, for breaking into a home on Summit Drive in the Dry Hill area of Raleigh County.

Following an investigation, the two were located and charged with breaking and entering, grand larceny and conspiracy.

The two were also found to be in possession of a side by side that had been previously reported stolen to the WV State Police.

 

Tyler Barker

