Two Arrested For Breaking Into A Home In Oak Hill

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 30, 2018, 09:32 am

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Two people arrested for breaking into a home and stealing items.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a burglary in Oak Hill on Saturday, July 28, 2018.   Amanda Bowyer and Joey Ball had been staying inside the residence because the homeowner was in the hospital.  Bower told the deputy they had permission by the homeowner to stay there but the homeowner denied that.

The deputy noticed several drug paraphernalia items.  Several narcotic drugs, eight sets of collectible quarters, one pack of needles and syringes, and a carton of cigarettes were missing.  A key to the safe was missing but deputies were able to find it in Bowyer’s bag.  Also in the bag was some of the missing items.  Xanax, two debit cards, and 900 dollars in cash were also missing.

Deputies later determined that Bowyer and Ball had been staying there for several days.

Bowyer and Ball are charged with grand larceny and burglary.  Both are being held in the Southern Regional Jail under a 25,000 dollar bond.

Tyler Barker

