Two Arrested For Breaking Into A Home And Using Heroin

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in jail after they broke into a home.

Deputies were dispatched to a home for a breaking and entering in progress, when they arrived they found that two suspects had broken into the residence and were still inside. Christian Golden and Iris Tichas bother from Rainelle, WV were accompanied by a third party who left the scene before deputies arrived.

Golden and Tichas admitted to breaking into the residence and were inside using heroin.

They were both charged with breaking and entering and trespassing.