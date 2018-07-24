Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch Two Arrested For Breaking Into A Home And Using Heroin
CrimeWatchLocal NewsTop Stories

Two Arrested For Breaking Into A Home And Using Heroin

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 24, 2018, 14:53 pm

9
0

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in jail after they broke into a home.

Deputies were dispatched to a home for a breaking and entering in progress, when they arrived they found that two suspects had broken into the residence and were still inside.  Christian Golden and Iris Tichas bother from Rainelle, WV were accompanied by a third party who left the scene before deputies arrived.

Golden and Tichas admitted to breaking into the residence and were inside using heroin.

They were both charged with breaking and entering and trespassing.

Previous PostCollege Football Watch List Update - July 24
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives