Two Arrested for Breaking and Entering, Grand Larceny

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Two were arrested for a Friday theft in the Dry Hill area.

Kristopher Osborne, 41, allegedly broke into the home through a window. He then opened a door to allow Mary Dyer, 42, to also enter the residence.

Authorities say they stole jewelry from the residence that was later recovered and identified to be that of the victims. The value of the stolen jewelry is over $1,000.

A detective says both suspects admitted to the theft in an interview.