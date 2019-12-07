Two arrested after purse snatching from an elderly woman

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two suspects have been arrested after allegedly snatching a purse from a 66 year old woman.

According to documents, deputies responded to Mercer Mall where an elderly woman said she was struck in the head and her purse was snatched. The purse was then found in a trash can by mall staff. After deputies reviewed the security cameras, it showed Jorydn Finney and Amir Stewart going through the purse and pulling out items before dropping it in the trash. Video also showed the two suspects parked in a car. After deputies searched the car, they found gift cards and the victim’s credit card.

Amir Stewart and Jordyn Finney were arraigned today and charged with first degree robbery, conspiracy, assault during the commission of a felony and crimes against the elderly. They were then sent to SRJ on $100,000 bonds.