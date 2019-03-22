Two Arrested After One Man Chased Another Man With An Axe, Other Guy Shoots At Him

WAR, WV (WOAY) – Two people are in jail after one man chased and threaten to kill the other with an ax and the other guy shot at him.

According to court documents, a War Police Officer responded to a domestic call in the Warriormine section of War. When the officer arrived on the scene, he came into contact with Cody Baker. The victim advised the officer that Cody Baker shot at him inside the residence and threatened to kill him. The officer took a gun from the defendant’s waistband. Cody Baker told police that Billy Joe Baker picked up an ax, chased and threatened to kill him. The officer told Billy Joe Baker several times to sit down and stay away from the victim, but he continued to try to fight with Cody and became violent.

Cody Baker is charged with wanton endangerment and domestic assault. Billy Joe Baker is charged with brandishing a deadly weapon, domestic assault, and obstructing an officer.

Billy Joe Baker is currently in South Western Regional Jail under a 1,500 dollar bond. Cody Baker is currently out on bond.