Two arrested after leading deputies on a small chase and finding drugs

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people are behind bars after leading deputies on a small chase and discovering drugs.

Wyoming County Deputies initiated a traffic stop on Friday, February 7, 2020, in Mullinsville, WV. Upon the vehicle entering the highway, the car accelerated. At one point, the driver almost hit a deputy head-on. The driver went in a curve and crashed into the side of the road, striking a fence.

A backpack was found with a large amount of crystal-like substance, believed to be Methamphetamine. Once weighted, it ended up being near 137 grams. Three handguns were also discovered on the scene.

Adam Graybeal was driving a vehicle with a Kentucky license plate that did not mat the Ford Mustang’s registration. Inside the glove box, scales and unsued plastic bags were discovered. Jeremiah Adkins, the passenger of the vehicle, had two grams of Meth on him and was also wearing a bulletproof vest.

The vehicle was a blue 2005 Ford Mustang, which was bearing a Kentucky Registration, which came back to a 2009 Dodge truck belonging to a guy Williamson, WV.

Jeremiah Adkins is charged with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 15,000 dollar, cash-only bond.

Adam Graybeal is charged with a prohibited person with a firearm, possession with intent. He is being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 50,000 dollar, cash-only bond.