Two Arrested After Drugs Were Allegedly Found Near Child

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man and woman were arrested after police allegedly located drugs and a gun in the same room as a two-year-old child was.

According to court documents, on May 30, 2019, officers went to serve Holly Marie Williams a domestic violence petition in reference to the well being of her two-year-old son. Upon arrival, officers advised that the child had been located and needed to be taken into custody.

After searching the room, officers found three baggies containing methamphetamine, hypodermic needles, three handguns, heroin and over $3000. Both Williams and Zachary Foley were in the room with the drugs, where the child was at. As officers were placing Williams under arrest, she was found to be concealing over $1000. Given the number of drugs, drug paraphernalia, firearms and uncapped syringes located in the room, the officers believed the child was at risk for bodily injury. All needles were well within reach of the child.

Williams has been charged with conspiracy, possession with intent to deliver and two counts of child neglect creating risk of serious injury. Foley is currently out on bond. Williams is currently in Southern Regional Jail under a $75,000 bond.