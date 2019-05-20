Two Arrested After Dog Found Laying In Its Feces

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Two people from Bluefield charged with animal cruelty.

On May 20, 2019, at 1600 hours Patrolman RV Johnson arrested Juan Tabb and Kimberly Froy both of Bluefield, they were arrested on charges of animal cruelty.

On May 13, 2019, Patrolman RV Johnson was investigating an unrelated case in Bluefield at the above individuals’ addresses; he observed a small dog in distress laying on the front porch in its feces, covered in fleas and what appeared to have a leg injury.

Bluefield City animal control officer was called to the scene, took custody of the dog and transported it to a local veterinarian for treatment; the dog had a broken leg. Both Tabb and Froy stated the dog had been hit by a car, but they had no intentions of seeking medical help for the dog(puppy).

Juan Tabb and Kimberly Froy are currently being held at Bluefield City Jail pending arraignment at Magistrate Court.