Two arrested after deputies find methamphetamines inside a home

MOSSY, WV (WOAY) – Two Fayette County people are in jail facing several felony charges.

Sheriff Mike Fridley says, on Tuesday afternoon, Deputies with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department assisted WV Parole Services with a home visit in Mossy. Located in the home were quantities of methamphetamines and firearms.

Jennifer White, 41 of Danese, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, 2 counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms (felony version), and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Parole Services also issued a hold on White for violating conditions.

Zachary Armstrong, 28 of Mossy, was arrested and charged with 2 counts of Possession with Intent to Deliver Narcotics, 2 counts of Prohibited Person in Possession of Firearms, Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. Parole Services issued a violation hold on this subject as well.

Both are in Southern Regional Jail.