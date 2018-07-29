Two Arrested After Car Chase in Mercer County

LAKE SHAWNEE,WV (WOAY) – Two people are behind bars after stealing a vehicle and leading police on a small pursuit.

According to Trooper Morris, with State Police Terry W. Godfrey and Joe A. Bennett allegedly stole a Mustang from a local car dealer on July 28, 2018.

After Troopers became aware of the stolen vehicle a short pursuit occurred, ending with the Mustang the crashing.

Both suspects fled on foot but Godfrey was arrested first. Bennett was later found hiding in a nearby mobile home park.

Upon searching the vehicle troopers found methamphetamine. Both suspects are facing charges of possession of stolen property, fleeing with reckless disregard, delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance.

Godfrey and Bennett have been transported to Southern Regional Jail.