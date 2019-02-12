Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Two Arrested After Breaking Into A Home To Do Laundry And Steal Food

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 12, 2019, 10:18 am

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two people from Wyoming County are in jail after breaking into a home trying to steal food.

According to court documents, deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering complaint on Sun Hill Road in Sun Hill. When deputies arrived, they found Amber Minor in the kitchen holding spaghetti noodles. Deputies found a large laundry basket in the kitchen filled with various items, but mainly food. Minor said she was doing laundry and was getting some food for her and her family.

Both Michael Morgan and Amber Minor are charged with daytime burglary and are being held in Southern Regional Jail under a 10,000 dollar bond.

