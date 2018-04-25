Two Arrested After A Two Month Investigation Leading To Heroin

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- On April 24th, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime unit (HIDTA Task Force) executed a search warrant on 234 6th St. in Beckley, WV after a two month investigation.

The investigation led to two arrests, Ian Marble and Charles Knox both of Detroit, MI. Marble was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and Knox was charged with possession with intent to deliver (heroin). More charges are pending on both defendants.

The search warrant led to the seizure of sixty three grams of heroin packaged for resale with a street value of approximately $12, 600, two firearms and an undisclosed amount of US currency.

