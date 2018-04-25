FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Two Arrested After A Two Month Investigation Leading To Heroin
By Daniella HankeyApr 25, 2018, 10:28 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- On April 24th, the Beckley Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime unit (HIDTA Task Force) executed a search warrant on 234 6th St. in Beckley, WV after a two month investigation.
The investigation led to two arrests, Ian Marble and Charles Knox both of Detroit, MI. Marble was charged with delivery of a controlled substance (heroin) and Knox was charged with possession with intent to deliver (heroin). More charges are pending on both defendants.
The search warrant led to the seizure of sixty three grams of heroin packaged for resale with a street value of approximately $12, 600, two firearms and an undisclosed amount of US currency.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
