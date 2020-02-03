Two arrested after a stabbing incident in Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two were arrested following a reported stabbing incident in Fayette County.

Early Saturday morning, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a possible stabbing incident in Cannelton. While enroute, Smithers police officers were able to stop a vehicle that was reported to have fled the scene, and detained it until Deputies arrived. It was determined that the victim had sustained a laceration wound to the thigh. The victim was transported for medical treatment.

The two vehicles occupants were arrested and taken to MOCC/J await arraignment. Russell Sapp was charged with Unlawful Wounding. Peggy Querry was charged with Obstructing.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.