Two Amazing Chocolate Tastings Created by Head Pastry Chef Alyssa Mayo Of The Greenbrier Sporting Club

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Harmony Ridge Gallery is excited to again welcome back The Greenbrier Sporting Club to the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival! This year we are honored to present the Head Pastry Chef Alyssa Mayo, along with her culinary team, who have created two amazing tastings for all chocolate festival fans to enjoy:

A Dark Chocolate Ganache Tart with a Raspberry Marshmallow, Raspberry Glaze & Sugar Crumbles AND a Gooey Brownie Bite with Caramelia Mousse, Salted Caramel Drizzle and Chopped Pretzel.

Alongside the tastings, be prepared to be dazzled with a display of Chocolate Geodes! By definition, geodes are small cavities in rocks that are lined with crystals or other mineral matter. Chef Mayo and her team took that idea and hand-crafted chocolate sculptures to mimic the natural cavities found in rock formations and lined them with gem-toned sugar crystals that were cultured at The Greenbrier Sporting Club!

Alyssa, born and raised in Ronceverte, West Virginia, found her love of pastries at a very young age through her self-taught-baker grandmother and her trained-chocolatier and candy-maker Nana. Alyssa began her pastry career in 2012 at Pierpont Culinary Academy in Fairmont, WV. In 2013, she completed her pastry internship at The Greenbrier Sporting Club and graduated with honors. She then accepted a Pastry Assistant position at The Sporting Club. She honed her skills under the direction of the The Club’s Executive Pastry Chef, Amy Mills, receiving a promotion to Pasty Chef in 2017, then Head Pastry Chef in fall 2017.

For more information about Alyssa Mayo’s tasting at Harmony Ridge Gallery, call 304-645-4333.

The 12th Annual Lewisburg Chocolate Festival takes place Saturday, April 14th from 11am to 4pm. Tasting tickets for the Chocolate Festival can be purchased at www.lewisburgchocolatefestival.com or in person the Greenbrier Valley Visitor Center. For more information about the festival and tickets call 800-833-2068.

