Twelve People Arrested During Wyoming County Roundup

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Twelve people have been arrested after Deputies in Wyoming County conducted a warrant roundup.
On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, deputies say that twelve people were arrested
- Thomas Horn – Pineville
- Kenny Necessary – Prosperity
- Donna Pugalee – Bud
- Timothy Mills – Bud
- Tanya Jenkins – Bud
- Brandy Lane – Oceana
- Brandi York – Oceana
- Jennifer Browning – Oceana
- David Lusk – Cyclone
- Alvis Ferguson – Mullens
- Barrett Miller – Mullens
- Tyler Short – Pineville
Charges range from failure to appear, family/circuit court pickups, possession of methamphetamine, and driving revoked.