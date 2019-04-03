Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Twelve People Arrested During Wyoming County Roundup

Apr 03, 2019

WYOMING COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Twelve people have been arrested after Deputies in Wyoming County conducted a warrant roundup.

On Tuesday, April 2, 2019, deputies say that twelve people were arrested

  1. Thomas Horn  – Pineville
  2. Kenny Necessary – Prosperity
  3. Donna Pugalee – Bud
  4. Timothy Mills – Bud
  5. Tanya Jenkins – Bud
  6. Brandy Lane – Oceana
  7. Brandi York – Oceana
  8. Jennifer Browning – Oceana
  9. David Lusk – Cyclone
  10. Alvis Ferguson – Mullens
  11. Barrett Miller – Mullens
  12. Tyler Short – Pineville

Charges range from failure to appear, family/circuit court pickups, possession of methamphetamine, and driving revoked.

Tyler Barker

