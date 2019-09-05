Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
TV Meteorologist arrested on child pornography charges

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 05, 2019, 13:58 pm

COLUMBUS, OH (WOAY) – A meteorologist in Columbus, Ohio has been arrested on child pornography charges.

According to WSYX – ABC 6, 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis was arrested Thursday morning.  Davis was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony.

According to 10TV’s website, he has been a meteorologist since 1987.

