TV Meteorologist arrested on child pornography charges
By Tyler BarkerSep 05, 2019, 13:58 pm
COLUMBUS, OH (WOAY) – A meteorologist in Columbus, Ohio has been arrested on child pornography charges.
According to WSYX – ABC 6, 10TV meteorologist Mike Davis was arrested Thursday morning. Davis was charged with pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, a second-degree felony.
According to 10TV’s website, he has been a meteorologist since 1987.
