Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence senior Tucker Lawson signed a letter of intent Thursday to wrestle at WVU Tech next year.

Lawson was a part of a Patriot squad that has won five straight Class AA/A team state championships, while he also contributed to Patriot football for several years.

He plans to wrestle in the 165 or 174 classes, and says the opportunity to stay close to home played a major factor in his decision.

Comments