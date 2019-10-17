Tshiebwe, Culver Included in Big 12 Preseason Honors

WOAY – The Big 12 Conference announced its individual preseason honors Wednesday for men’s basketball, with two West Virginia Mountaineers mentioned.

Oscar Tshiebwe is the league’s Preseason Freshman of the Year, the first Mountaineer to be given that title since WVU joined the Big 12 in 2012. Tshiebwe, originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, led Kennedy Catholic High School to a Pennsylvania 6A state championship last year, averaging 23.2 points per game.

Sophomore forward Derek Culver was named preseason Honorable Mention by the league’s head coaches. The Youngstown, Ohio native was selected to the conference Second Team in 2018-19, after averaging 11.5 and 9.9 rebounds per game.

The Big 12’s preseason poll will be announced Thursday. West Virginia’s season opener comes November 8 against Akron.