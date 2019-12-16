TSA Pre✓® benefits offered at West Virginia airports with “blended lanes”

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) is now offering the use of “blended lanes” at all seven airports in West Virginia. Blended lanes provides TSA Pre✓® screening to confirmed TSA Pre✓® individuals and their accessible property at smaller airports that do not have a dedicated TSA Pre✓® checkpoint. At the nation’s larger airports, blended lanes are utilized during off-peak hours when TSA Pre✓® passenger volume is too low for dedicated TSA Pre✓® lanes.

By using traditional screening lanes to screen both TSA Pre✓® and non-TSA Pre✓® travelers, blended lanes increases the number of locations where TSA Pre✓® enrollees can receive full benefits of the program, which include:

Compliant 3-1-1 liquids/gels/aerosols and laptops remain in the carry-on bag,

Shoes, belts, and light outer jackets stay on,

Where feasible and space permits, dedicated TSA Pre✓® queues.

Passengers who are enrolled in TSA Pre✓® don’t need to do anything new to participate. When a TSA Pre✓® member arrives at an airport in the state, their carry-on items will be placed between two blocks to separate their property from that of other passengers to indicate that the contents of those carry-on bags are permitted to contain electronics and small liquids. In addition, those passengers will not need to remove shoes, belts, or light outerwear jackets, no matter what time of day or checkpoint they pass through.