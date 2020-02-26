TSA: Loaded gun in bag at Yeager Airport is 2nd this year

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man on Tuesday was caught trying to bring a loaded gun in his carry-on bag at Yeager Airport, officials said.

The federal Transportation Security Administration said the man told security that he had forgotten he brought his 9 mm handgun to the Charleston airport.

He was detained, had his gun confiscated and was cited on weapons charges, according to a news release. The man’s name was not released but officials said he is from Huntington.

The TSA said a typical fine for someone who brings a handgun to an airport checkpoint is $4,100.

More than 4,000 firearms were found in carry-on bags at airport checkpoints last year, the TSA said. Two guns have been found by Yeager Airport so far this year.