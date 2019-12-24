TSA catches a record 35th gun this year at Pittsburgh International Airport

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOAY) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught a record-breaking 35th gun at the security checkpoint yesterday, December 23.

A Marion County, West Virginia, man was caught trying to bring a 9 mm handgun loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, through the security checkpoint.

It marked the 35th gun stopped by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far this calendar year, which set the record for the number of firearms caught at the airport in a single calendar year.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the man’s carry-on bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA contacted the Allegheny County Police, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm, and detained the man, a resident of Montan Mines, West Virginia, for questioning.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected this loaded gun at the checkpoint on December 23. (TSA photo)

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.