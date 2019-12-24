Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
TSA catches a record 35th gun this year at Pittsburgh International Airport

Kassie SimmonsBy Dec 24, 2019, 15:35 pm

PITTSBURGH, PA (WOAY) – Transportation Security Administration officers at Pittsburgh International Airport caught a record-breaking 35th gun at the security checkpoint yesterday, December 23.

A Marion County, West Virginia, man was caught trying to bring a 9 mm handgun loaded with seven bullets including one in the chamber, through the security checkpoint.

It marked the 35th gun stopped by TSA at the airport checkpoint so far this calendar year, which set the record for the number of firearms caught at the airport in a single calendar year.

A TSA officer spotted the gun in the man’s carry-on bag as it entered the checkpoint X-ray machine. TSA contacted the Allegheny County Police, which responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the firearm, and detained the man, a resident of Montan Mines, West Virginia, for questioning.

TSA officers at Pittsburgh International Airport detected this loaded gun at the checkpoint on December 23. (TSA photo)

Nationwide last year, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country, averaging about 11.6 firearms per day, approximately a 7% increase nationally in firearm discoveries from the total of 3,957 detected in 2017. Eighty-six percent of firearms detected at checkpoints last year were loaded and nearly 34% had a bullet in the chamber.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

