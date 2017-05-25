WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Trump’s shove of NATO member goes viral

Scott PickeyBy May 25, 2017, 14:20 pm

BRUSSELS (AP) – President Donald Trump’s push to get in front of the pack at the NATO summit in Belgium is getting attention.

Video footage from the gathering shows Trump putting his right hand on the right arm of Montenegro Prime Minister Dusko Markovic and pushing himself ahead as NATO leaders walked inside the alliance’s new headquarters in Brussels.

Trump then stands near Markovic and speaks to Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite. The video garnered attention on social media.

Montenegro is scheduled to formally become NATO’s 29th member in early June.

Photo courtesy: CNN.com.

Click here to watch video of the shove.

