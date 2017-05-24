Trump’s 2018 budget calls for phasing out public broadcasting funds

Advertisement



WASHINGTON (BY: DRU SEFTON, CURRENT) – The Corporation for Public Broadcasting would receive just $30 million to close itself down in President Trump’s fiscal year 2018 proposed budget.

The draft, which requires congressional approval, would also zero out public broadcasting’s interconnection update program in FY18, as well as the public TV early literacy initiative Ready To Learn. The National Endowment for the Arts and National Endowment for the Humanities would each get a minimal amount to close down. All were supported in the FY17 omnibus spending bill that Trump signed May 5, with some seeing increases.

The $30 million for CPB is intended to “conduct an orderly closeout of federal funding,” according to the document. The amount includes $16.2 million for personnel, $8.9 million for rental costs, and $5.4 million for miscellaneous expenses.

