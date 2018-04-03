Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Trump wants military to do border control

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 03, 2018, 13:17 pm

WASHINGTON, DC (AP) – President Donald Trump says he wants to use the military to secure the U.S.-Mexico border until his promised wall is built.

Trump says during a lunch with Baltic leaders that he’s spoken with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis about the idea.

He says, “We’re going to be doing things militarily until we can have a wall and proper security.”

He’s calling it a “big step.”

Trump begrudgingly signed a spending bill last month that provided far less money for the wall than he wanted.

He’s been complaining that U.S. borders are too porous and its immigration laws are too weak.

Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

