Trump tweets he is being investigated for firing FBI Director Comey by the man who told him to do it.

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says he is being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey by the man who told him to do it.

In his latest tweet, the president seemed to confirm he is under investigation for possible obstruction of justice. It wasn’t clear whether he was basing his tweet on direct knowledge or on media reports.

The president wrote, “I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt.”

Trump may be referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who in a memo to Trump raised concerns over Comey’s performance. But Robert Mueller has been appointed special counsel to investigate Russian involvement in the 2016 presidential election and possible collusion with the Trump campaign.

There has been no indication that Mueller told Trump to fire Comey.

