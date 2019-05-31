Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Trump to make 2020 bid official – again – at Florida rally

Tyler BarkerBy May 31, 2019, 18:23 pm

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he will be announcing his reelection campaign next month in Orlando, Florida.

Trump tweeted Friday that he will hold a June 18 rally and will be joined by first lady Melania Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and Pences wife, Karen.

The kickoff event is symbolic, coming a week before the first Democratic presidential debates . Trump formalized his reelection effort hours after he was sworn in on Jan. 20, 2017, held his first rally in Florida four weeks later and has already raised more than $130 million for his 2020 effort.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

