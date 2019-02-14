Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Trump To Declare National Emergency On Southern Border

Feb 14, 2019

WASHINGTON, DC (WOAY) – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says President Donald Trump has indicated he’s prepared to sign the government funding bill and issue a national emergency on the border.

McConnell said Thursday the Senate will soon vote on the bill that’s needed to avoid a partial federal shutdown Friday.

The comprise measure keeps departments running through the fiscal year but without the $5.7 billion Trump wanted for the border wall with Mexico.

The House is also expected to vote on the bill later Thursday.

Trump’s assent would end a raucous legislative saga that commenced before Christmas and saw Trump force a record 35-day partial federal shutdown.

