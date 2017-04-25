    • WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
    Trump says he hasn't changed his mind about the wall

    By Apr 25, 2017, 11:14 am

    WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump says that he hasn’t changed his position on building a border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

    Trump tweeted Tuesday, “Don’t let the fake media tell you that I have changed my position on the WALL. It will get built and help stop drugs, human trafficking etc.”

    Trump told a gathering of around 20 conservative media reporters Monday evening that he would be willing to return to the wall funding issue in September. That’s according to two people who were in the room who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of the meeting, which was not intended to be on the record.

    The border wall money is fiercely opposed by Democrats, and also unpopular with many Republicans. GOP negotiators on Capitol Hill were uneasy about the clash over the wall potentially sparking a government shutdown.

