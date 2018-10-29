Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Trump loads up on rallies before Election Day
NewsWatchPoliticsTop Stories

Trump loads up on rallies before Election Day

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 28, 2018, 22:05 pm

0
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is packing his campaign schedule before the midterm elections.

Trump’s campaign said Sunday that he will hold rallies in Florida and West Virginia later this week.

With days to go before Election Day, Trump is seeking to boost Republicans in the face of Democratic enthusiasm.

The campaign said Trump would be in Huntington, West Virginia, on Friday and Pensacola, Florida, on Saturday. They previously announced a rally in Fort Myers, Florida on Wednesday.

Trump is expected to do at least 10 rallies in the final stretch before Election Day, doubling up on rallies on many days.

Tyler Barker

Tyler is the Chief Meteorologist & Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. You can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

18octAll Day28Spooktacular Festival

30oct2:00 PM4:00 PMGlobal Poet workshop planned at New River CTC’s campus in Lewisburg

november

03nov9:00 AM3:00 PMCountry Craft Guild's 38th Annual Show

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

08nov7:30 PM9:00 PMVocal Trash to Bring Music and a Message to Blue Mountain Performing Arts Series

09nov7:00 PMOak Hill High School Theatre students are putting on a production of "Steel Magnolias"

X