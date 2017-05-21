Trump On International Soil For First Time As President

WOAY-TV Oak Hill, Beckley, Bluefield
Rebecca FernandezBy May 20, 2017, 22:28 pm

359
1
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) – President Donald Trump is arriving for his official welcome to Saudi Arabia.

More than a dozen horses flanked the presidential limousine Saturday as Trump was slowly driven to the Royal Court in Riyadh.

Trumpets played and soldiers stood at attention as the president walked in. As he arrived, Trump told the king the spectacle was “very impressive.”

Trump, who landed from Washington hours earlier, was slated to attend a welcoming ceremony and a lunch with Saudi King Salman.

The two men were then expected to have a bilateral meeting.

Trump was joined by first lady Melania Trump, his daughter Ivanka and his son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner.

 

 

Rebecca Fernandez

