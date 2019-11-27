Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch National News Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis
National NewsNewsWatchPolitical NewsTop Stories

Trump donates 3rd-quarter salary to help fight opioid crisis

Tyler BarkerBy Nov 27, 2019, 16:04 pm

38
0

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is donating his thirdquarter salary to help tackle the nation’s opioid epidemic.

A White House official says Trump has given the $100,000 he would be paid in the quarter to the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Health, which oversees federal public health offices and programs, including the surgeon general’s office.

The White House says the funds are being earmarked “to continue the ongoing fight against the opioid crisis.”

Trump has made tackling the misuse of opioids an administration priority. More than 70,000 Americans died in 2017 from drug overdoses, the bulk of them involving opioids.

Trump is required to be paid, but he has pledged to donate his salary while in office to worthy causes. Trump donated his secondquarter salary to the surgeon general’s office.

Previous PostVolunteers make Thanksgiving treats for shelter dogs
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X