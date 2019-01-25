Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Trump associate Stone arrested, faces obstruction charge

By Jan 25, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — Roger Stone, an associate of President Donald Trump, has been arrested in Florida.

That’s according to special counsel Robert Mueller’s office, which says he faces charges including witness tampering, obstruction and false statements.

Stone is scheduled to make a court appearance later Friday.

Stone has been under scrutiny for months but has maintained his innocence.

