Trump Approved Federal Disaster Declaration in West Virginia

Vivian KwarmBy Apr 18, 2018, 10:50 am

President Donald Trump has approved the declaration for severe storms that happened in February.

In a statement on Whitehouse.gov, President Trump has officially ordered federal assistance for state and local recovery efforts.

From February 14th through February 20th, some areas in West Virginia were affected by severe storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides.

The funds will be used to repair facilities that were damaged in several counties across the state…. Including Brooke, Cabell, Hancock, Ohio and Wetzel.

Vivian Kwarm

