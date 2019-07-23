Truck Roll Over In Cannelton

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A truck has rolled over this morning causing a road to be blocked on Cannelton Hollow Road.

According to dispatch, the call came in around 8 am this morning. A truck struck a power pole causing it to roll over and the road had to be blocked. Montgomery Fire and Police Department, the Sheriff’s Department, Smithers Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. One person was transported to the hospital, but the extent of the injuries are unknown at this time.

The fire department is still on scene and it is unknown if the road is cleared at this time.