Truck flips over on Rt.19 at Hilltop exit in Oak Hill

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A truck has flipped over northbound on Route 19 at the Hilltop Exit in Oak Hill.

Dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at 9:30 a.m.

No injuries occurred from the accident, but Oak Hill Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and General Ambulance all responded to the scene.

WOAY has a crew on the scene and will continue to update you on this developing story.