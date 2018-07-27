FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Truck flips over on Rt.19 at Hilltop exit in Oak Hill
By Daniella HankeyJul 27, 2018, 09:40 am
30
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A truck has flipped over northbound on Route 19 at the Hilltop Exit in Oak Hill.
Dispatch tells WOAY that the call came in at 9:30 a.m.
No injuries occurred from the accident, but Oak Hill Fire Department, West Virginia State Police and General Ambulance all responded to the scene.
WOAY has a crew on the scene and will continue to update you on this developing story.
Daniella Hankey joined Newswatch as a Reporter. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to southern West Virginia from Florida to further pursue her career. During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. Daniella was born and raised in Orlando and is a proud Floridian. Her current interests include enjoying everything West Virginia has to offer, from outdoor adventures to the beautiful mountains and scenery. As a multi-trained journalist, Daniella is always prepared to cover the stories that matter to our viewers and help to keep her newly adopted community informed. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woaynewswatch.com
-