Truck driver found not guilty in crash with chartered train

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) – A garbage-truck driver who drove into the path of a train carrying Republican members of Congress has been found not guilty of involuntary manslaughter.

The Daily Progress reports the jury’s verdict in the trial of 31-year-old Dana Naylor Jr. came on Wednesday, over a year after the January 2018 crash with the chartered Amtrak train headed to a retreat at The Greenbrier resort in West Virginia. One trash company employee, 28-year-old Christopher Foley, was killed, and a second passenger was severely injured.

A charge of maiming under the influence was dropped after a judge ruled out certain scientific testimony and blood evidence on Tuesday.

Naylor and his lawyer declined to comment to the newspaper. He’s named in two lawsuits filed by train passengers.

Previous Story: July 10, 2018:

UPDATE: CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A garbage-truck driver who drove into the path of a train carrying Republican members of Congress has been indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter and driving under the influence, police in Virginia said Friday.

The Jan. 31 collision, just outside of Charlottesville, killed a co-worker of the driver, injured several other people and rattled the lawmakers as they headed to a retreat at The Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

A grand jury indicted Dana W. Naylor Jr., 31, on one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of maiming another while driving under the influence, the Albemarle County Police Department said in a statement Friday. It wasn’t immediately clear what the alleged intoxicant was.

One trash company employee, 28-year-old Christopher Foley, was killed in the collision. A second passenger and several others were injured.

Court records show Naylor was indicted Monday. They don’t list an attorney for Naylor who could comment on his behalf. The indictments were still being processed Friday, and Naylor was not yet in custody, said Madeline Curott, a police department spokeswoman.

Multiple attempts by The Associated Press to reach Naylor have been unsuccessful.

According to a preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board, witnesses told investigators the truck entered the railroad crossing after the safety gates had come down. The report said data taken from the camera on the Amtrak train showed that as the crossing came into view, the gates were down and the trash truck was on the crossing.

Three people who live near the railroad crossing told AP that the safety gates, which are designed to come down to warn drivers of approaching trains, were known to frequently malfunction, sometimes staying down for extended periods of time even when no trains were coming.

The preliminary NTSB report said investigators “continue to examine issues related to the highway-railroad grade crossing.”

Boyd McCauley, the founder of the trash company, Time Disposal, previously told AP that Naylor was a longtime employee who was familiar with the railroad crossing, which is located at an intersection at the top of a hill where visibility is limited.

McCauley did not immediately respond to a request for comment Friday.

Online court records show Naylor has a history of motor vehicle infractions dating back to 2008, including driving an uninspected vehicle, failing to display license plates, having an improper exhaust system and failing to wear a seat belt. The infractions appear to be related to maintenance and inspection of his vehicles, not moving violations.

He was also convicted of possession of marijuana in 2011 and resisting arrest in 2009.

ORIGINAL STORY (1/31/18)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Amtrak says two crew members and two passengers have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after a train crash in Virginia.

Amtrak spokeswoman Beth K. Toll says the four were injured when the train hit a truck on the tracks Wednesday morning near Crozet, Virginia.

Police and a local hospital have given differing figures, but the reason for the discrepancies wasn’t immediately clear.

The train was carrying Republican lawmakers to a conference at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

The accident happened at an intersection that crosses the tracks at the top of a hill where visibility is limited. There is a train arm at the crossing.

Crozet is a small town west of Charlottesville, which is home to the University of Virginia.

BREAKING: (AP) – White House: 1 dead in Virginia train-truck collision, no lawmakers or staff seriously injured.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito was not on board and released the following statement: “Just learned about the train accident in Virginia. Thinking about my colleagues and all those involved. Hoping everyone is okay.”

Representative Evan Jenkins was not on board of the train. He has released the following statement: “I was not on the train headed to the GOP conference in Greenbrier County; I’m in Charleston right now. My prayers are with my colleagues and the driver of the truck hit — praying that everyone is OK.“

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican lawmakers and aides say a train carrying them to a policy retreat in West Virginia has struck a truck.

Oklahoma GOP Rep. Tom Cole says a person on the truck may have been injured. Emergency workers were on the scene.

Cole says he’s not aware of any injuries on the train. A GOP aide speaking on condition of anonymity because the aide was not authorized to speak publicly says no lawmakers were injured.

Cole says he believes the accident occurred near Charlottesville, Virginia.

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – GOP source says a train carrying members of Congress to a retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck. Unclear how many members were traveling on the train, but there were injuries.

This is a developing story, stay with WOAY for updates.