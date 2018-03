DAWSON, WV (WOAY) – Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a truck fire Thursday morning.

Officials tell WOAY that the call came in around 8:30am along I-64 at mile marker 143.

There have been no injuries reported and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Sandstone and Meadow Bridge Fire Departments, along with Summers County Sheriff’s Department and EMS responded.

