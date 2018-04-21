Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Trout Derby Invites Children Out To Test Their Fishing Skills

Terell BaileyBy Apr 21, 2018, 18:59 pm

FAYETTE COUNTY., WV (WOAY) – Kids brought their best fishing skills out for the first annual Trout Derby.

With over 900 lbs of trout at the Fayette County Park, families brought their little ones out to catch some fresh fish.

As a way to encourage more outdoor activity among children, the Fayette County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office gave away free fishing poles to the first 100 children who registered to participate in the derby.

Newswatch, spoke to kids who told us their favorite part of today’s fishing trip!

Andrew Goodwin adds, “I like fishing even though I haven’t caught anything, I still enjoy it.”

“It’s pretty much the rush of reeling a fish in” Kenneth Toney said.

Fishing wasn’t the only thing kids got following the derby the Fayette County Sheriffs Dept. held a small bbq for those that attended.

Terell Bailey

