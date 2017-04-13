    •
    Troopers not ruling out murder-suicide in McDowell County deaths

    Scott PickeyBy Apr 13, 2017, 10:45 am

    IAEGER, WV (WV METRONEWS) — State police say it was not a drug overdose that killed a McDowell County couple. The deaths were intentional, Sgt R.A. Daniel told MetroNews Wednesday.

    “We know it is a homicide due to the nature of the wounds and the gunshots. However, we’ll wait until we get the autopsy reports back to go along with other information we have,” Daniel said.

    The bodies of David Gover, 34, and his girlfriend, Tara Musick, 32, were found close together Tuesday in the mobile home they shared in the Lick Branch area near Iaeger. The initial call that came to police said the deaths might be linked to an overdose, but a closer investigation proved that wasn’t the case, Daniel said.

    CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

