RALEIGH COUNTY (WOAY) – Troopers and community members search for missing Raleigh County women. 69-year-old Patricia Pack went missing on Dec 9th. Now 11 days after her disappearance her family is fearing for the worse.

“I would like to think that she may be close by but we do not know,” said Trooper Frist Class C.A Dunn.

Despite the freezing cold weather, more than 50 members of the community helped assist state police on their ground search.

“We had a lot of show up in the West Virginia state troopers they really come out here and force and we got the helicopter in here today we have a lot of good search teams. we have some good dogs in here that will be searching. Hopefully, we can find something in and get some closure for the family,” said community member Larry Woods.

Pack’s car was found stuck in a muddy area with the keys missing but her purse still inside.

“We have no leads as of right other than thinking that she may be in the area that we’re in,” said Trooper Dunn.

Patricia was on her way to her daughter’s house when she was last seen in Coal City Lillybrooke area around 6 pm.

I couldn’t imagine what this family is going through. It’s one thing you know, your mind constantly wondering where’s mom, where’s grandma‘s, where’s my aunt. Hopefully, we can, you know we’re doing everything we can physically do. Hopefully, we can find some kind of closure with this. Like I said the timeframe and the coldness are definitely not on our side. You know I don’t give up until something is found,” said Trooper Dunn.

Patricia Family believes that she may have got out of her car once it was stuck in the mud and became confused and lost while searching for help.

“From what I was told by the family she was in the early stages possibly. She hadn’t been fully treated yet. She actually had a dementia appointment a few days after she went missing. So it has not been confirmed that she had dementia but according to the family, she was in the early stages possibly,” said Trooper Dunn.