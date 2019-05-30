Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
NewsWatch Trooper Charged In Beating Was Previously Cleared By Agency
Yazmin RodriguezBy May 30, 2019, 10:23 am

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia trooper federally charged in the beating of a teenager was previously cleared of wrongdoing in the case by his department.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports a recently released West Virginia State Police internal investigation says Trooper Michael Kennedy didn’t engage in criminal conduct during the November arrest of the 16-year-old.

However, Kennedy was later indicted on a charge of deprivation of rights under color of law, which describes crimes committed by on-duty police officers.

Dashcam video shows the teen driver fleeing police and crashing before being kicked, stomped on and punched by officers. Two county deputies in the video were fired and later reinstated. Kennedy and Trooper Derek Walker were fired. Walker wasn’t charged. Kennedy’s trial is set for October.

