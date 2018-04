Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill senior Tristan Bragg signed a letter of intent Thursday afternoon to continue his soccer career at Concord University.

Bragg was part of a Red Devils team that won its section in 2016 and 2017, advancing to regionals before close losses to Charleston Catholic. He says there are many lessons he’s learned from high school soccer that he plans to apply in college.

