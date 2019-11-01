Triple AAA has the tips for Winter

BREAKING NEWS
Nov 01, 2019

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Winter is always tough especially here in West Virginia. Getting your car ready for the cold weather is essential to surviving winter. We spoke to Triple AAA for all the winter tips.

Autumn Bess Retail Office Manager at Triple AAA says that Cold weather affects all components of your car. She suggests Check with your mechanic to make sure your air filters,fluids and hoses are all in proper condition. Also to check your battery because cold weather can actually ruin car batteries.

Windshield Wipers need to be checked and make sure to have anti-freeze on hand.

Triple AAA has an online Winter Car Checklist to help you organize your winter car needs.

