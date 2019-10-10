Trick-Or-Treat Events and Times for 2019

Here are the trick-or-treat times from around the area for 2019. If you have a trick-or-treat time, email us at news@woay.com and we will add it below.
|LOCATION
|DATE
|TIME
|ALDERSON
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|ANSTED
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|ATHENS
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|BECKLEY (will decide at next board meeting, Oct. 22)
|OCT.
|BLUEFIELD, WV
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|BLUEFIELD, VA
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|FAYETTEVILLE
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|GAULEY BRIDGE
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|GHENT VFD TRUNK OR TREAT
|OCT. 29
|6-9 PM
|HINTON
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|LEWISBURG
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|MEADOW BRIDGE
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|MONTGOMERY
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|MT. HOPE
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|MULLENS
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|OAK HILL
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|OCEANA
|OCT. 31
|5:30-7:30 PM
|PINEVILLE
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|RAINELLE
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|RICHLANDS, VA
|OCT. 31
|5:30-8 PM
|RICHWOOD
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|SOPHIA
|OCT. 31
|5-7 PM
|SUMMERSVILLE
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|TAZEWELL, VA
|OCT. 31
|6:30-8:30 PM
|UNION
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|WELCH
|OCT. 31
|6-8 PM
|WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS
|OCT. 31
|6-7:30 PM