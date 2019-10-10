Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Trick-Or-Treat Events and Times for 2019

By Oct 10, 2019, 10:34 am

Here are the trick-or-treat times from around the area for 2019.  If you have a trick-or-treat time, email us at news@woay.com and we will add it below.

 

LOCATION DATE TIME
ALDERSON OCT. 31 6-8 PM
ANSTED OCT. 31 6-8 PM
ATHENS OCT. 31 6-8 PM
BECKLEY (will decide at next board meeting, Oct. 22) OCT.
BLUEFIELD, WV OCT. 31 6-8 PM
BLUEFIELD, VA OCT. 31 5-7 PM
FAYETTEVILLE OCT. 31 6-8 PM
GAULEY BRIDGE OCT. 31 6-8 PM
GHENT VFD TRUNK OR TREAT OCT. 29 6-9 PM
HINTON OCT. 31 5-7 PM
LEWISBURG OCT. 31 6-8 PM
MEADOW BRIDGE OCT. 31 6-8 PM
MONTGOMERY OCT. 31 6-8 PM
MT. HOPE OCT. 31 5-7 PM
MULLENS OCT. 31 6-8 PM
OAK HILL OCT. 31 6-8 PM
OCEANA OCT. 31 5:30-7:30 PM
PINEVILLE OCT. 31 5-7 PM
RAINELLE OCT. 31 5-7 PM
RICHLANDS, VA OCT. 31 5:30-8 PM
RICHWOOD OCT. 31 6-8 PM
SOPHIA OCT. 31 5-7 PM
SUMMERSVILLE OCT. 31 6-8 PM
TAZEWELL, VA OCT. 31 6:30-8:30 PM
UNION OCT. 31 6-8 PM
WELCH OCT. 31 6-8 PM
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS OCT. 31 6-7:30 PM
