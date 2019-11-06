Trial underway for Mercer County couple accused of starving toddler to death

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – The trial of a Mercer County couple accused of murdering and neglecting their toddler began today in Princeton.

The couple, Christy and Corey Moore, were present in the courtroom for both jury selection and opening statements. Back in November of 2018, their child reportedly starved to death and both parents were charged with murder and neglect.

According to Judge Mark Wills, the trial is expected to last for the rest of the week.