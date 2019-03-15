Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

Trial To Begin For Man Accused Of Attempted Murder

Yazmin RodriguezBy Mar 15, 2019, 09:53 am

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- The trial has began for a man accused of murder after he cut a woman’s throat and threw her body off a bridge.

The incident occurred back in October of 2017. According to court documents, Stacy Edward Burrell, struck a woman in the head with a 2 by 4 piece of lumber. He then cut her neck with a box cutter and threw her off a bridge. The woman survived the assault.

Burrell was charged with malicious assault and attempted murder in the first degree. Burrell is set to appear before Judge Mark Wills.

Yazmin Rodriguez

