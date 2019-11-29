Trial set for West Virginia man accused of killing wife

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A trial date has been set for a West Virginia man who has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his wife.
James Michael Kiser, 40, entered the plea Wednesday. His trial has been set for April. Prosecutors say he has admitted to killing his wife and later led authorities to her body, which was buried in a shallow Kentucky grave.
Prosecutors say Crystal Dawn Kiser wanted a divorce and was staying with her grandmother in August. They say surveillance video shows James Kiser repeatedly driving past the home on the day of Crystal Kiser’s slaying that month.
Prosecutor Don Morris has said he believes James Kiser was stalking Crystal Kiser, who had filed domestic violence petitions against her husband for years.
