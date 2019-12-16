Train worker killed in Wood Co. derailment

WASHINGTON, WV (AP) – An employee for a freight transportation line was killed in a train derailment in West Virginia, a sheriff’s office said.
The CSX train went off the rails near a Chemours chemical plant in Washington on Saturday, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. The agency didn’t identify the employee or give additional details on the crash.
The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Washington Bottom Volunteer Fire Department, Camden Clark Ambulance, Wood County Coroner’s Office and members of the plant security team responded to the scene.
CSX, the National Transportation Safety Board and other federal agencies are investigating.
